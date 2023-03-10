Kansas coach Bill Self sidelined after medical procedure

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
A fan holds up a get well sign for Kansas head coach Bill Self during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Self was not at the game after being hospitalized. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bob Huggins knows as well as anyone how difficult it must be for Kansas counterpart Bill Self, who went to the emergency room before the Big 12 Tournament and was hospitalized following an undisclosed procedure. Now the coach at West Virginia, Huggins went through his own health scare just over 20 years ago, when he suffered a massive heart attack while on a recruiting trip. It taught Huggins the important of slowing, difficult as that might be, and underscored the perils that the strain of college coaching can put on one’s health.

