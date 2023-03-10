Kansas coach Bill Self sidelined after medical procedure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bob Huggins knows as well as anyone how difficult it must be for Kansas counterpart Bill Self, who went to the emergency room before the Big 12 Tournament and was hospitalized following an undisclosed procedure. Now the coach at West Virginia, Huggins went through his own health scare just over 20 years ago, when he suffered a massive heart attack while on a recruiting trip. It taught Huggins the important of slowing, difficult as that might be, and underscored the perils that the strain of college coaching can put on one’s health.

