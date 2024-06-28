Kansas City of MLS hires longtime New England general manager Mike Burns as its sporting director

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City has hired longtime New England Revolution general manager Mike Burns as its sporting director. He will oversee Sporting KC’s player recruitment, roster-building strategy and development of the club’s professional player pathway program. Friday’s move comes after the club parted ways Monday with Brian Bliss, who had been serving as technical director and vice president of player personnel. The club earlier this year tried to hire longtime Portland executive Gavin Wilkinson as its sporting director. But it reversed course amid public backlash tied to his handling of alleged misconduct while leading the Timbers and Thorns.

