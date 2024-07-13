Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro says Royals right-hander Seth Lugo should start All-Star game

BOSTON (AP) — Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro has lobbied for Royals right-hander Seth Lugo to start Tuesday’s All-Star Game for the American League. Quartaro made the case for Lugo with Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who will lead the the AL team. Lugo entered Saturday’s start against Boston with an 11-3 record and a major league-leading 2.21 ERA. Only Atlanta’s Chris Sale had more wins with 12.

