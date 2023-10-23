Kansas City Current hires former US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has been officially hired as coach of the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League. He will take over a team that reached the title game a year ago but finished 11th out of 12 teams this season. Andonovski resigned in mid-August after the Americans were knocked out of the World Cup in the round of 16. That was the earliest the four-time champions had ever been eliminated. Andonovski also presided over a team that could only manage a disappointing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

