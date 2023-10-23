Kansas City Current hires former US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
FILE - U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski watches during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 6, 2023. Former U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski is the new head coach of the NWSL's Kansas City Current, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Friday., Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Barbour]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has been officially hired as coach of the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League. He will take over a team that reached the title game a year ago but finished 11th out of 12 teams this season. Andonovski resigned in mid-August after the Americans were knocked out of the World Cup in the round of 16. That was the earliest the four-time champions had ever been eliminated. Andonovski also presided over a team that could only manage a disappointing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

