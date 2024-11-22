Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga named NWSL MVP

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga has been named the National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player. Chawinga is from Malawi and joined the league before the start of the season. She led the league with an NWSL single-season record of 20 goals. The NWSL’s annual award announcements were made ahead of Saturday’s league championship game between the Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit at Kansas City’s home CPKC Stadium.

