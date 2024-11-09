Kansas City Current advance to NWSL semifinals with 1-0 win against North Carolina Courage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Temwa Chawinga, who had a record-breaking 20 goals in the National Women’s Soccer League regular season, scored the lone goal in the Kansas City Current’s 1-0 win against the North Carolina Courage in the first round of the NWSL playoffs. Chawinga started and finished a play in the 8th minute to put the Current on the board. While the Courage outshot Kansas City 7-2 in the second half, the home team held on for their sixth shutout in their last nine games. The Current will face the Orlando Pride on the road in a semifinal matchup next weekend.

