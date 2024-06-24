Kansas City Chiefs release DL Isaiah Buggs after 2 recent arrests in Alabama

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs released defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs on Monday after two recent arrests in Alabama. The 27-year-old Buggs turned himself in May 30 after he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree animal cruelty. Two dogs that were under Buggs’ care were allegedly found neglected and malnourished. One of the dogs had to be euthanized. On June 16, Buggs was arrested on a charge of domestic violence/burglary and released on a $5,000 bond. He signed a nearly $1.3 million contract with Kansas City for the upcoming season. He previously played for Pittsburgh and Detroit.

