Kansas center Hunter Dickinson says shoulder feels good on eve of March Madness

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kansas center Hunter Dickinson says he’s good to go for the Jayhawks in their NCAA Tournament opener after a shoulder injury that sidelined him last week. On the eve of KU’s first-round game against Samford, Dickinson said the shoulder feels “good enough to be out there with my teammates.” That was the good news for Kansas. The rest of it — rough. The Jayhawks will be without leading scorer Kevin McCullar Jr. They have lost four of five, including a 72-52 loss at the hands of Cincinnati last Wednesday. In that game, they were missing McCullar and Dickinson.

