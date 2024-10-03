Kansas, Arizona State looking to push past recent struggles, win first Big 12 game of the season

Arizona State and Kansas are two teams trying to find their footing in the Big 12 after rough starts to conference play. Arizona State won its first three games in non-conference play, but fell 30-22 to Texas Tech on Sept. 21. They’ve had two weeks to prepare for Kansas, which is on a four-game losing streak. It’s been a precipitous fall for the Jayhawks, who were ranked No. 19 in the country after their season-opening win, but they’ve followed that with losses to Illinois, UNLV, West Virginia and TCU. Three of the losses have been by less than a touchdown.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.