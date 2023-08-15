Kansas announces sweeping renovations to Memorial Stadium and football complex

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas will begin sweeping renovations to Memorial Stadium and the Anderson Family Football Complex at the end of the football season. The construction will be completed before the 2025 season and represents the first steps toward a new multi-use district on the edge of campus. The school said most of the $300 million required for the stadium and upgrades to Allen Fieldhouse would come from private sources. It already has secured about $165 million in gifts and commitments. Future renovations will complete the stadium and result in multi-use spaces such as restaurants, office space and lodging areas.

