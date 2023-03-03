Kang stays cool in rain to lead Women’s World Championship

SINGAPORE (AP) — Danielle Kang avoided distractions during a rain-soaked day and shot a 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead after the second round of the Women’s World Championship in Singapore. Kang opened with a 71 for a 10-under 134 total after two rounds. Allisen Corpuz, Hyo Joo Kim and first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol were a shot back. Corpuz carded a 65, Kim had a 67 and Szokol slipped to a 71 at the Sentosa Golf Club. Szokol opened on Thursday with a 64.

