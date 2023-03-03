Kang stays cool in rain to lead Women’s World Championship

By The Associated Press
FILE - Danielle Kang shares a laugh with her caddie as she walks to the 18th green during the first round of the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Jan. 19, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Kang avoided distractions in a rain-soaked round and shot a 9-under 63 on Friday, March 3, 2023 for a one-shot lead after the second round of the Women's World Championship in Singapore. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

SINGAPORE (AP) — Danielle Kang avoided distractions during a rain-soaked day and shot a 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead after the second round of the Women’s World Championship in Singapore. Kang opened with a 71 for a 10-under 134 total after two rounds. Allisen Corpuz, Hyo Joo Kim and first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol were a shot back. Corpuz carded a 65, Kim had a 67 and Szokol slipped to a 71 at the Sentosa Golf Club. Szokol opened on Thursday with a 64.

