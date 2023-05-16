Kang enters partnership with Lyon for multi-team women’s soccer organization

LYON, France (AP) — Washington Spirit owner Michelle Kang has struck a deal to form a multi-team women’s soccer organization that will include her National Women’s Soccer League team and French club Lyon. Kang’s agreement with OL Groupe and Eagle Football Holdings, OL Groupe’s majority owner, was announced on Tuesday. Kang will become the majority owner and CEO of the new organization. She will also join OL Groupe’s board.

