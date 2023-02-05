Kane’s record goal earns Tottenham 1-0 win over Man City

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal pushed Tottenham to a 1-0 win over Manchester City to further dent the champions’ hopes of retaining the Premier League title. Kane slotted home after 15 minutes and moved past the late Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time leading scorer on 267 goals. It proved enough to keep up Tottenham’s excellent recent home record against City, which could have moved two points behind first-place Arsenal following its defeat at Everton on Saturday. Fifth-place Spurs instead claimed a third victory from their last four matches against Pep Guardiola’s team despite Cristian Romero’s late sending-off for a second yellow card.

