Kane’s last chance of a trophy this season is in the Champions League. Arsenal aims to stop him

Harry Kane moved to Bayern Munich in the hope and maybe expectation of finally winning a first trophy of his career. Arsenal could ensure that long wait goes on for at least another season. The Champions League remains Bayern’s last hope of silverware in a difficult season that has seen Germany’s grandest club dominated by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and eliminated by third-division Saarbruecken in the second round of the German Cup. Bayern’s opponent in the Champions League quarterfinals is Arsenal. It pits Kane against a team he considered his fiercest rival during a 19-year stint with Tottenham that came to an end in August.

