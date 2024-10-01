Kane trains with Bayern after ankle injury and should be ready to play Villa in Champions League

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is set to be available for the Champions League match against Aston Villa on Wednesday after making a quick recovery from a left ankle injury. Kane trained with Bayern on Tuesday three days after limping off the field late in the 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany says he will make a decision on the day of the match whether to play Kane. Kompany says “he trained today and hopefully everything stays that way and he’s in good shape.” Kane scored four goals in the 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb in Bayern’s opening Champions League game.

