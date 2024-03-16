Kane sets scoring records as Bayern routs Darmstadt 5-2 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has never scored so many league goals. The England captain claimed his 31st Bundesliga goal to help Bayern Munich to a 5-2 win at last-place Darmstadt. Kane headed in Joshua Kimmich’s cross before the break to set the record for goals in a debut Bundesliga season. Uwe Seeler scored 30 for Hamburg in the inaugural Bundesliga in 1963-64. Kane also eclipsed his previous best mark of 30 league goals in a season achieved with Tottenham in the Premier League in 2018 and again last season. Bayern’s win cut the gap behind Bayer Leverkusen to seven points. The league leader visits Freiburg on Sunday as it aims to take another step to what would be its first Bundesliga title.

