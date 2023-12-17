Kane scores twice to end brief goal drought as Bayern keeps pace with Leverkusen in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has ended his three-game goal drought by scoring twice and Bayern Munich has stayed on Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen’s heels with a 3-0 win over Stuttgart. Bayern was under pressure going into the late game following Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt earlier Sunday. Frankfurt routed Bayern 5-1 the weekend before. Victor Boniface scored and set up two goals in Leverkusen’s win. Freiburg substitutes Michael Gregoritsch and Roland Sallai scored in the second half to beat 10-man Cologne 2-0 in the early game.

