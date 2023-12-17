Kane scores twice to end brief goal drought as Bayern keeps pace with Leverkusen in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Frankfurt's goalkeeper Kevin Trapp watches the ball rolling in his goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has ended his three-game goal drought by scoring twice and Bayern Munich has stayed on Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen’s heels with a 3-0 win over Stuttgart. Bayern was under pressure going into the late game following Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt earlier Sunday. Frankfurt routed Bayern 5-1 the weekend before. Victor Boniface scored and set up two goals in Leverkusen’s win. Freiburg substitutes Michael Gregoritsch and Roland Sallai scored in the second half to beat 10-man Cologne 2-0 in the early game.

