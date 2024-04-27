Kane scores twice in Bundesliga but injuries hit Bayern, Dortmund before Champions League semis

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has scored his 34th and 35th Bundesliga goals of the season for Bayern Munich to warm up for Real Madrid with a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. The win ensures Bayern qualified for next season’s Champions League but it arguably came at a price for this season’s competition as Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt went off with injuries on Saturday. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was already thinking of Madrid’s visit for the first leg of their semifinal on Tuesday as he made a host of changes from the team that played Union Berlin last weekend. Borussia Dortmund hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the other semifinal on Wednesday. But Dortmund suffered a demoralizing 4-1 loss at Leipzig.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.