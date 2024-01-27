Kane scores in injury-hit Bayern’s win over Augsburg, and Bundesliga leader Leverkusen draws

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane scored his 23rd Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich in a 3-2 win over local rival Augsburg. Bayern’s injury list lengthened when Kingsley Coman went off hurt. Aleksandar Pavlovic and Alphonso Davies scored Bayern’s other goals and Ermedin Demirović scored twice for Augsburg. Deniz Undav had a hat trick as Stuttgart demolished Leipzig 5-2. A spectator from the crowd was the star of Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Cologne after he stepped in to serve as the fourth official.

