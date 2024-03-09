Kane scores hat trick and sets up 2 goals as Bayern routs Mainz 8-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane scored a hat trick and set up two goals as Bayern Munich reduced Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga lead to seven points with an 8-1 rout of Mainz. It was the second straight game that Kane scored two goals or more, and the second successive match in which Bayern looked like its old self after a 3-0 win over Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday. But Leverkusen can restore its 10-point lead with a win over visiting Wolfsburg on Sunday. Cologne substitute Damion Downs scored for a 3-3 draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach in their Rhine derby. Leipzig defeated Darmstadt 2-0 to move fourth before Borussia Dortmund plays Werder Bremen in Saturday’s late match.

