Kane scores again but future at Tottenham uncertain after 3-1 loss to Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane scored a goal and lost the game in perhaps his final home appearance for Tottenham. The England captain again has been linked with an offseason move away from Tottenham. He curled home after an indirect free kick in the eighth minute only for Bryan Mbeumo to score twice and set up another goal in the second half for Brentford in its 3-1 win in the Premier League. Tottenham might now struggle to qualify for any European competition for next season. It came into the game in seventh place and that is the division’s only qualifying spot for the third-tier Europa Conference League. Brentford is only one point behind Tottenham in ninth.

