Kane scores again as Bayern back on top of the Bundesliga with 1-0 win over Cologne

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has scored again to lead Bayern Munich to the top of the Bundesliga with a 1-0 win at Cologne. The England forward took his tally to 18 goals in 12 league games and put the pressure on early season leader Bayer Leverkusen. No other player has ever scored 18 goals in the first 12 rounds of the Bundesliga. The game was played in Cologne where Bayern’s Jamal Musiala scored late on the final day last season to snatch the title from Borussia Dortmund. Leverkusen can reclaim first place Saturday with a win at Werder Bremen.

