Kane scores 4 goals in potential Tottenham farewell amid interest from Bayern Munich

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane scored four goals in a preseason game for Tottenham as speculation continues to swirl about his future amid interest in the striker from Bayern Munich. The England captain has one year left on his contract at Tottenham and is reportedly the subject of a take-it-or-leave-it offer from Bayern of more than 100 million euros ($110 million). Kane started the friendly game at home against Shakhtar Donetsk and scored the first four of his team’s goals in a 5-1 win that highlighted his importance to Tottenham. The 30-year-old Kane was given a standing ovation by Tottenham fans after being substituted late in the game and he applauded back.

