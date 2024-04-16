Kane says he plays with ‘point to prove’ against Arsenal after being released when he was 9

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane was released by Arsenal when he was 9 years old and he has been on a revenge mission ever since. The England captain has scored 15 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions against Arsenal as a Tottenham player and now while at Bayern Munich. He will look to add to that record in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday. Bayern held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in the first leg in London last week with Kane scoring. Kane says “I feel like I’m the type of player who throughout my whole career has had points to prove along the way.”

