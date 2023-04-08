Kane nets winner for Spurs vs. Brighton; 2 managers sent off

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane has scored his 23rd English Premier League goal to earn Tottenham a 2-1 win over top-four rival Brighton in a match that saw both managers sent off after a touchline scuffle. Tottenham’s Cristian Stellini and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi were dismissed from the dugouts and escorted down the tunnel by the time Kane ran onto a cutback from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and scored in the 79th minute. Son Heung-min gave Tottenham the lead in the 10th with a curler into the top corner for his 100th league goal and Lewis Dunk equalized with a header from a corner in the 34th.

