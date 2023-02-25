Kane incoming? Rangers trade Kravtsov, waive Leschyshyn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Rangers have begun the machinations necessary if a trade for Patrick Kane were to materialize. They traded winger Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks and put forward Jake Leschyshyn on waivers. That could clear the salary cap space to get Kane from Chicago. The Blackhawks are holding Kane out of their game at San Jose in preparation for a trade. New York received minor leaguer William Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick for Kravtsov. Leschyshyn will come off the Rangers’ cap Sunday whether he clears waivers or is claimed by another team. An injury to defenseman Ryan Lindgren during their game at Washington also could make room.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.