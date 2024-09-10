Kane ‘hungry’ to prove doubters wrong as England captain nets twice in milestone game

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane captained England in his 100th international game Tuesday in the UEFA Nations League against Finland at Wembley Stadium and marked the occasion by scoring both goals in a 2-0 win before being met with a standing ovation as he was substituted off. Kane who had faced scrutiny over his performances at Euro 2024 says he was especially determined to show he’s still a top-class striker. He says, “Whenever you’re doubted throughout your career, it makes you more hungry and determined to prove people wrong and prove to yourself that you can still play at a high level.”

