Kane hat trick against Augsburg hides Bayern’s concerning lack of goals

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has scored a hat trick including two penalties for Bayern Munich to beat Augsburg 3-0 in the Bundesliga. The win stretches Bayern’s lead to eight points ahead of the rest of the 11th round. Kane took his goals tally to a league-leading 14 on Friday. But coach Vincent Kompany should be concerned by his team’s ongoing difficulty scoring in games it dominates. Bayern previously defeated St. Pauli and Benfica only 1-0. Kompany’s team had to wait until stoppage time before Kane sealed the result with his second penalty. The England star scored with a header two minutes later for a flattering scoreline.

