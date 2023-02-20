Kane has hat trick, Blackhawks beat Maple Leafs 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane had his ninth career regular-season hat trick, rookie Cole Guttman scored the game-winner and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3. Max Domi had a goal and three assists for the Blackhawks, who won their second straight following a three-game losing streak and climbed out of last place in the NHL. The Maple Leafs had won two straight, including a 5-2 romp over the Blackhawks on Wednesday in Toronto. Guttman scored his first NHL goal by beating Ilya Samsonov over the blocker with a hard wrist shot from right wing with 8:18 remaining to break a 3-all tie.

