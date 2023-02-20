Kane has hat trick, Blackhawks beat Maple Leafs 5-3

By The Associated Press
Chicago Blackhawks center Max Domi, left, hugs right wing Patrick Kane after Kane's hat trick during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Chicago. The goal was initially waved off before being declared good. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane had his ninth career regular-season hat trick, rookie Cole Guttman scored the game-winner and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3. Max Domi had a goal and three assists for the Blackhawks, who won their second straight following a three-game losing streak and climbed out of last place in the NHL. The Maple Leafs had won two straight, including a 5-2 romp over the Blackhawks on Wednesday in Toronto. Guttman scored his first NHL goal by beating Ilya Samsonov over the blocker with a hard wrist shot from right wing with 8:18 remaining to break a 3-all tie.

