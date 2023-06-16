Kane extends England scoring record as Malta routed in Euro 2024 qualifying

TA’ QALI, Malta (AP) — Harry Kane has scored a record-extending 56th goal for England as they routed Malta 4-0 in European Championship qualifying. The striker nailed his 50th goal in competitive games and Gareth Southgate’s team maintained its 100% start to Euro 2024 qualifying. Kane scored from the penalty spot in the 31st minute to give England a 3-0 halftime lead at Ta’ Qali National Stadium after Ferdinando Apap’s own goal and a stunning strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Callum Wilson slotted the second penalty of the game to round off the scoring.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.