Kane ends goal drought with hat trick as Bayern beats Stuttgart 4-0 in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt at BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marius Becker]

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has ended his brief goal-drought with a hat trick to help Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart 4-0 in the Bundesliga. Kane hadn’t scored in four games — three for Bayern and one for England. Florian Wirtz returned from injury to help Bayer Leverkusen defeat in-form Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1. Victor Boniface’s 72nd-minute goal proved to be the winner for the defending champion. Xavi Simons starred for Leipzig to beat Mainz 2-0 away. Freiburg routed Augsburg 3-1 at home. Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated Heidenheim 3-2. Hoffenheim defeated winless Bochum 3-1.

