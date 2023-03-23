Kane breaks Rooney’s England scoring record with goal No. 54

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Harry Kane has broken Wayne Rooney’s England scoring record with his 54th goal for the national team. Kane converted a penalty kick toward the end of the first half of a European Championship qualifier against Italy at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The penalty was assigned following a VAR review after it was determined that Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo touched the ball with his hand while attempting to prevent Kane from reaching a cross. Kane then stepped up to the spot and sent Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way as he drilled a shot inside the right post in the 44th minute. It put England ahead 2-0 going into the break.
England's Harry Kane challenges for the ball with Italy's Nicolo Barella during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and England at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino
England's Harry Kane gestures after Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, left, played the ball with his hand in the penalty box during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and England at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring to 0-2 during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and England at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/Lapresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo