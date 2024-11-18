Kane believes 2026 World Cup won’t be his England swansong

LONDON (AP) — Captain Harry Kane believes the 2026 World Cup will not be his last appearance for England. There is increasing scrutiny about the 31-year-old Kane’s future even though he extended his all-time England scoring record to 69 goals in 103 appearances as Ireland was beaten 5-0 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The Bayern Munich striker was surprisingly omitted from the 3-0 win against Greece last Thursday. A statue and mural of Kane were unveiled on Monday at the east London home of his former youth team Ridgeway Rovers. The British Press Association has asked him if the 2026 World Cup is his last shot at glory for England. He says, “I don’t think so.”

