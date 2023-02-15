Kanaan to make final start at Indy 500 before retiring again

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indianapolis 500 champ, says he will compete again in IndyCar’s biggest race this May before retiring. The 48-year-old Brazilian made the announcement on Twitter 100 days before the May 28 race is scheduled to be run. This is the third consecutive year the 2004 series champion has said he will compete at Indy since he announced a five-race “Last Lap” farewell tour in 2020. Kanaan is one of the longest-tenured and most popular drivers on the circuit. His 17 career wins are tied for 26th in series history.

