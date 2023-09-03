Kamungo rallies FC Dallas to 2-2 draw with Atlanta United

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Bernard Kamungo scored in the 62nd minute to rally FC Dallas to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United. Dallas (9-10-7) jumped on top in the 4th minute when Paul Arriola took a pass from Jesús Ferreira and scored for the first time this season. Atlanta United (11-8-9) evened the score late in the first half when Giorgos Giakoumakis used an assist from Thiago Almada in the 44th minute to score his 13th goal, leaving him one behind Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC for the league lead. Almada has a league-high 14 assists. Atlanta United regained the lead in the 58th minute when Saba Lobjanidze scored his second goal in his third career appearance. Kamungo used a pass from defender José Martínez to score his fourth goal of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.