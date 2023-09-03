Kämna wins Spanish Vuelta’s ninth stage and Kuss keeps overall lead

COLLADO DE LA CRUZ DE CARAVACA, Spain (AP) — German rider Lennard Kämna has won the hilly ninth stage of the Spanish Vuelta after he pulled away from a breakaway group on the final ascent. It was the 26-year-old Kämna’s third stage win at a Grand Tour after he won at the 2020 Tour de France and the 2022 Giro d’Italia. American Sepp Kuss kept the overall race lead. Defending champion Remco Evenepoel moved into fourth place overall at 2 1/2 minutes back. Three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic is right behind Evenepoel.

