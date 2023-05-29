Kamloops Blazers rout Peterborough Petes 10-2 in Memorial Cup

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — Logan Stankoven had a goal and four assists, Connor Levis had a goal and two assists and the Kamloops Blazers routed the Ontario Hockey League champion Peterborough Petes 10-2 in the Memorial Cup. Kamloops defenseman Kyle Masters was taken off the ice on a stretcher after he was hit and fell backward into the corner boards with less than seven minutes remaining. Ryan Michael, Fraser Minten, Ashton Ferster, Matthew Seminoff, Dylan Sydor, Jakub Demek, Matthew Seminoff and Ryan Hofer each scored goals for the Blazers. The Blazers scored four power-play goals while improving to 1-1 in the four-team, 10-day tournament. Peterborough dropped to 0-2.

