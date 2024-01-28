Kamilla Cardoso, No. 1 South Carolina follow up LSU win by beating Vanderbilt 91-74

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 23 points and No. 1 South Carolina shook off a slow start to win its 16th straight over Vanderbilt, 91-74, on Sunday. Cardoso tied her most points with the Gamecocks and ended two points shy of her career best, set as a freshman at Syracuse. South Carolina was coming off a major win at No. 9 LSU and trailed the Commodores 21-20 in the second quarter. But the Gamecocks went on a 22-9 run the rest of the period to take control. Sacha Washington and Aga Makurat led Vanderbilt 18 points apiece.

