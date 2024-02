Kamilla Cardoso leads No. 1 South Carolina past upset-minded Tennessee 66-55

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina past upset-minded Tennessee 66-55. Cardoso had missed two previous games while playing for Brazil in an Olympic qualifying tournament. Ashlyn Watkins added 14 points and 10 rebounds for South Carolina. Raven Johnson had 15 rebounds. Rickea Jackson scored 19 points for Tennessee. Sara Puckett added 15 points and Jasmine Powell 12.

