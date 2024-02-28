Kamilla Cardoso expected back in the lineup Thursday for No. 1 South Carolina

By The Associated Press
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, left, and center Sakima Walker (35) encourage teammates during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alabama on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Artie Walker Jr.]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso has practiced the last two days and is expected to play Thursday at Arkansas. That’s according to coach Dawn Staley. Cardoso is a 6-foot-7 forward from Brazil who’s averaging 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. She has missed the past two games and four of the past six for the top-ranked and undefeated Gamecocks. Cardoso competed for Brazil’s national team in an Olympic qualifier earlier this month, then sat out South Carolina’s two most recent games because of soreness from her international travel.

