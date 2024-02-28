Kamilla Cardoso expected back in the lineup Thursday for No. 1 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso has practiced the last two days and is expected to play Thursday at Arkansas. That’s according to coach Dawn Staley. Cardoso is a 6-foot-7 forward from Brazil who’s averaging 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. She has missed the past two games and four of the past six for the top-ranked and undefeated Gamecocks. Cardoso competed for Brazil’s national team in an Olympic qualifier earlier this month, then sat out South Carolina’s two most recent games because of soreness from her international travel.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.