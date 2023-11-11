Kamateros scores 21 off Vanderbilt bench, leads Commodores past South Carolina Upstate 74-67

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tasos Kamateros came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 14 points in the final seven minutes to help Vanderbilt hold off South Carolina Upstate, 74-67 in a non-conference game. The senior transfer from South Dakota hit 7 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 5 from distance to lead the Commodores with 21 points.

