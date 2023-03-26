Kamara rallies Fire to 3-2 victory over Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Kei Kamara scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time and the Chicago Fire rallied for their first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Inter Miami. The Fire grabbed a 2-0 lead on goals by Chris Mueller and Carlos Terán. Mueller found the net in the 30th minute — with assists from Kacper Przybyłko and Brian Gutiérrez — and Terán added an unassisted score eight minutes later. Inter Miami pulled within a goal by halftime when Franco Negri scored in the third minute of stoppage time. Jean Mota notched an assist. Negri and Bryce Duke had assists on Nicolás Stefanelli’s equalizer in the 76th minute. Gutiérrez and Javier Casas had assists on Kamara’s match-winner.

