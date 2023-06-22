Kamara gives the Fire a 2-1 victory over the Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kei Kamara scored the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute to give the Chicago Fire a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers. The win snapped a three-game losing streak in all competitions for the Fire. It was Chicago’s first victory over the Timbers after five losses and five draws. The last meeting was in 2019, a 3-2 Timbers’ victory in Portland. It was Kamara’s 144th career goal, moving him within a goal of Landon Donovan (145), who sits in second on Major League Soccer’s career scoring list.

