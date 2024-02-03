Kam Jones, Tyler Kolek lead No. 9 Marquette over Georgetown 91-57 for 6th straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kam Jones scored a career-high 31 points, Tyler Kolek had 17 points and eight assists and No. 9 Marquette won its sixth straight game, 91-57 over Georgetown on Saturday.

Jones, Marquette’s third-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game, returned after missing Tuesday’s 85-80 win at Villanova with a sore right ankle. He shot 12 for 15 from the field, including 7 for 9 from 3-point distance.

Kolek, the player of the year last season in the Big East, had 15 points and six assists in the first half as the Golden Eagles went on a 16-0 run midway through the half, turning an 18-14 lead into a 34-14 advantage.

David Joplin scored 15 points and Oso Ighodaro added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Marquette (17-5, 8-3 Big East) forced 19 turnovers and outscored the Hoyas 35-5 in points off turnovers.

Rowan Brumbaugh scored 12 points to lead Georgetown (8-13, 1-9), which lost its sixth straight game. The 34-point loss is the largest home Big East defeat for the Hoyas.

Georgetown’s Jayden Epps entered the game as the leading scorer in the conference at 19.1 points per game, but was held without a field goal until just under seven minutes left. Epps finished with seven points.

Marquette has won six straight overall against the Hoyas and the last seven in Washington. The Golden Eagles shot 14 for 31 from long distance and led by as many as 42 points. Marquette won the season’s first meeting, 81-51 on Dec. 22.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: With No. 13 Creighton’s loss to Butler on Friday night, the Golden Eagles sit alone in second place in the Big East at 8-3, two games behind top ranked UConn (10-1), which beat St. John’s 77-64 Saturday. Marquette and Connecticut meet for the first time this season on Feb. 17 in Hartford.

Georgetown: The Hoyas have lost 16 straight games against Top 25 teams since winning the 2021 Big East Championship game.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Has the week off before hosting St. John’s on Saturday.

Georgetown: At Seton Hall on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.