Kalvin Phillips mars West Ham debut by making error leading to goal in 1-1 draw with Bournemouth

LONDON (AP) — Kalvin Phillips has started his loan spell at West Ham by making an error leading to a goal inside three minutes of a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League. The England midfielder’s loose back-pass under pressure went straight to Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. Solanke had the simple task of slotting home from close range for his 13th league goal this season. Phillips was substituted in the 68th minute. West Ham equalized seven minutes earlier through James Ward-Prowse’s penalty after Mohammed Kudus was tripped. Phillips joined West Ham last week on a six-month loan from Manchester City.

