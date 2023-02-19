Kaluma’s late 3s help No. 18 Creighton beat St. John’s 77-67

NEW YORK (AP) — Arthur Kaluma hit three straight 3-pointers down the stretch and No. 18 Creighton overcame a second-half scoring drought to pull away from St. John’s for a 77-67 victory. Creighton remained in a three-way tie for second place in the Big East after Providence and Xavier won earlier in the day. Marquette holds a one-game lead in the conference and visits Creighton on Tuesday night. Ryan Nembhard had 16 points for the Bluejays, who went scoreless for six minutes in allowing St. John’s to briefly take the lead. Kaluma finished with 13 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 12 as Creighton won for the ninth time in 10 games. Joel Soriano led St. John’s with 15 points and eight rebounds.

