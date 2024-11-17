Kaluma, Johnson score 18 points apiece to help Texas beat MVSU 89-43

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kansas State transfer Arthur Kaluma and five-star freshman Tre Johnson scored 18 points apiece to help Texas beat Mississippi State 89-43. Texas (3-1) has won three in a row since an 80-72 loss to Ohio State at the Hall of Fame Series in the season opener. Julian Larry scored 13 points, Kadin Shedrick 12 and Jordan Pope 10 for the Longhorns. Alvin Stredic led Mississippi Valley State (1-3) with 11 points and eight rebounds. Greg Moore scored 10 points. Jayson Kent and Larry made back-to-back layup to give Texas the lead for good at 14-12 with 9:55 left in the first half and spark a 17-5 run, including seven points by Kaluma, that gave Texas a double-digit lead about 6 minutes later.

