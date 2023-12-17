Kalkbrenner’s return from injury in 2nd half fuels No. 8 Creighton in 85-82 win over Alabama

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner came back from an early ankle injury to score 17 of his 19 points in the second half and lead No. 8 Creighton past Alabama 85-82. Trey Alexander paced Creighton with 22 points and Baylor Scheierman added 20, but it was the return of Kalkbrenner to start the second half that gave the Bluejays the boost they needed to bounce back from their 15-point midweek loss to UNLV. Alabama got 19 points from Mark Sears. His shot from just inside halfcourt at the final buzzer rattled in and out.

