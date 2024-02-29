Kalkbrenner’s 23 points and Scheierman’s 20 lead No. 12 Creighton in 85-64 rout of Seton Hall

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 23 points, Baylor Scheierman added 20 and 12th-ranked Creighton rolled past Seton Hall 85-64. Kalkbrenner made all 10 of his shots from the field, including six dunks, and all six of Scheierman’s field goals were 3-pointers. Scheierman also had 11 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season, tied for most in the Big East. Trey Alexander also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists. The Bluejays moved into third place in the Big East, a half-game ahead of Seton Hall. Seton Hall got 18 points from Dre Davis, 15 from Kadary Richmond and 13 from Al-Amir Dawes.

