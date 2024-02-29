Kalkbrenner’s 23 points and Scheierman’s 20 lead No. 12 Creighton in 85-64 rout of Seton Hall

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, drives against Seton Hall's Jaden Bediako during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 23 points, Baylor Scheierman added 20 and 12th-ranked Creighton rolled past Seton Hall 85-64. Kalkbrenner made all 10 of his shots from the field, including six dunks, and all six of Scheierman’s field goals were 3-pointers. Scheierman also had 11 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season, tied for most in the Big East. Trey Alexander also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists. The Bluejays moved into third place in the Big East, a half-game ahead of Seton Hall. Seton Hall got 18 points from Dre Davis, 15 from Kadary Richmond and 13 from Al-Amir Dawes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.