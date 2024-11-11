Kalkbrenner misses only 1 shot, scores 24 in No. 15 Creighton’s 96-70 win over Fairleigh Dickinson

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, right, shoots against Fairleigh Dickinson's Dylan Jones, center, and Bismark Nsiah during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 24 points, Steven Ashworth added 15 points on five 3-pointers and No. 15 Creighton rolled past Fairleigh Dickinson 96-70. The victory gave coach Greg McDermott win No. 327 in 15 seasons at Creighton, tying Dana Altman for the program’s most coaching wins. Kalkbrenner was coming off a 49-point game against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, the second-highest single-game total in program history. After making a school-record 20 field goals on 22 attempts in that game, he went 9 of 10 against the Knights.Terrence Brown scored 19 points to lead the Knights.  Dylan Jones, who made 4 of 8 3s, and Bismark Nsiah added 12 apiece.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.