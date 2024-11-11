Kalkbrenner misses only 1 shot, scores 24 in No. 15 Creighton’s 96-70 win over Fairleigh Dickinson

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 24 points, Steven Ashworth added 15 points on five 3-pointers and No. 15 Creighton rolled past Fairleigh Dickinson 96-70. The victory gave coach Greg McDermott win No. 327 in 15 seasons at Creighton, tying Dana Altman for the program’s most coaching wins. Kalkbrenner was coming off a 49-point game against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, the second-highest single-game total in program history. After making a school-record 20 field goals on 22 attempts in that game, he went 9 of 10 against the Knights.Terrence Brown scored 19 points to lead the Knights. Dylan Jones, who made 4 of 8 3s, and Bismark Nsiah added 12 apiece.

